PORTSMOUTH — Minnie K. Allen, 95, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born July 6, 1924, youngest daughter of the late Charles Green and Lucy Adams Green, she married James L. Allen, Sr., in 1945, whom she was proceded in death in 1986. Kathryn retired from Southern Ohio Medical Center's Dietary Department after 41 years of service. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Surviving are her two sons, Jimmy L. Allen, Jr and Jerry Allen, both of Portsmouth, two granddaughters, Lori (Kevin) Castle and Debbie Allen, three grandsons, Bobby Allen, Jerry (Kelli) Allen and Justin Allen, six great-granddaughters, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was also proceded in death by three sisters, Gracie Green Cremeans, of Wheelersburg; Myrtle Green Leake of Hilliard, OH; Mary Green Adams, of Cincinnati; one brother, Frankie Green of Green Township; an infant great-granddaughter, Ashley Allen, and a very special daughter in law, Robin Allen, of Portsmouth.

Per her wishes, there will be private graveside services held for the family at Sunset Memorial Gardens, with Denny Dawes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to SOMC Hospice. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com