PORTSMOUTH-Mistie Lynette Spicer, 61, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home. She was born May 26, 1959 in Kileen, Texas, a daughter of Alice Kuhner (Dan), of Bradenton, Florida and her father Gary Cook (Linda), of Lucasville. Mistie was a graduate of Minford High School and graduated from Bowling Green College and began her career in Broadcasting in 1982. Mistie always wore a smile and had a kind word for everyone. She always looked for the good in people and tried to make the best of any situation. She was a giver with a big heart and was involved with many community events. She was the voice of the Community Corner on the radio, as well as the news director for WNXT. She was the voice everyone woke up to for the morning news and other things happening here in Scioto County. She worked several different jobs but always came back to her first love which was broadcasting. She was happiest when she was on the air. She was a writer for the Scioto Voice and belonged to a few writers groups. She had always dreamed of writing a novel and having it published. She is also survived by her son, Benjamin Tilden Spicer, from Ashland, Ky; sisters Vickie Bach (Roger Webb), of New Boston; Penny Stearns (Joe), of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Elaine Hobbs (Rick), of McDermott; brother Ken Kuhner (Heidi) of Georgetown, Ohio; her aunt Jenny Davis (Jim) of Lakeland, Florida, and was the favorite aunt to Brandon (Maggie) Bach of Portsmouth, Adam Brown (Tierra Sieona) of Wheelersburg, Rashele and Andrew Ricks from Florida; Hannah Stearns, from Florida; Madelyn, Malayah, Audrey, Kinsley, Sadie and Amelia, from Ohio. She will be greatly missed by her family, her radio family and community. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date with arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary.