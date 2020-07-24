PORTSMOUTH-Mistie Lynette Spicer, 61, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home. She was born May 26, 1959 in Kileen, Texas, a daughter of Alice Kuhner (Dan), of Bradenton, Florida and her father Gary Cook (Linda), of Lucasville. Mistie was a graduate of Minford High School and graduated from Bowling Green College and began her career in Broadcasting in 1982.Mistie is survived by her only son Benjamin Tilden Spicer from Ashland Ky, her mother Alice and Dan Kuhner of Bradenton Florida. Her father Gary and Linda Cook of Lucasville Ohio. Her sisters Vickie Bach and Roger Webb of New Boston Ohio, Penny and Joe Stearns of Port St. Lucie Florida, and Elaine and Rick Hobbs of McDermott Ohio, her brother Ken and Hedi Kuhner of Georgetown Ohio. Her aunt Jenny and Jim Davis of Lakeland Florida. She was the favorite aunt to Brandon and Maggie Bach of Portsmouth, Adam Brown and Teirra Simeona of Wheelersburg, Raeshele and Andrew Ricks from Florida, Hannah Stearns from Florida, Madelyn, Malayah, Audrey, Kinsley, Sadie and Amelia from Ohio. She will be greatly missed from her family, her radio family and the community.

Mistie always wore a smile and had a kind word for everyone. She always looked for the good in people and tried to make the best of any situation. She was a giver with a big heart. She was involved with many community events. She was the voice of the Community Corner on the radio, as well as the news director for WNXT. She was the voice everyone woke up to for the morning news, and other things happening here in Scioto County. She worked at several different jobs, but always came back to her first love which was broadcasting. She was happiest when she was on the air. She was a writer for the Scioto Voice. She belonged to a couple of writer's groups. She always dreamed of writing a novel and having it published. Services will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary where friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 P.M. Please visit our Facebook page or www.fcdaehlermortuary.com