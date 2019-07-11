MISTY K. SLUSHER

PORTSMOUTH — Misty Kay Slusher, 36, of Portsmouth passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Born October 11, 1982 in Portsmouth, a daughter of Nelson (Jill) Slusher and the late Melody Kay (Laxton) Adkins, she was a beautician.

In addition to her father, she is survived by a daughter, Amya Eley; a brother, Jeremy Slusher; her step-father, Scott Adkins; three step brothers, Jason Plummer, Jess Plummer, Evan Adkins; grandparents, Leroy and Elsie Slusher, and grandmother, Betty Tackett.

Funeral services will be conducted Noon Friday, July 12, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to Noon prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.