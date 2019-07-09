MITZI CARPENTER

COAL GROVE — Mitzi Jenkins Carpenter, 45, of Coal Grove, Ohio was taken to soon on July 5, 2019 at the St. Mary's Medical Center of an unexpected illness. The Sciotoville, Ohio native was born October 1, 1973 a daughter of the late Ralph E. And Donna Jean (Hilgenberg) Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Phillip Webb, her sister Kelli Montgomery, and her sister-in-law Diane Webb.

Mitzi was a 1992 graduate of East High School and a 1995 graduate of Ohio University with an Associates Degree in Social Work. She spent five years with the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Task Force, first as an intern and finally as the Program Director. Among Mitzi's accomplishments, she was a member of the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps from Canton, Ohio, an instructor with Fred J. Miller in Dayton, Ohio and the color guard instructor for the East High Tartan Regiment from 1993-2000. She also taught color guard at various high schools in the Tri-State area. She attended Gateway Baptist Church with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Marc A. Carpenter who she married January 14, 1995. Three beautiful daughters: Gabbie (Ronnie) Norton, Sydnie Carpenter, and Bailie Carpenter. Three wonderful grandchildren: Rosalie Elise, Liam Allen and baby #3. A brother: Jerry Webb of Sciotoville, and three sisters: Luvada (Jeff) Smith of Wheelersburg, Luanne Day of Sciotoville, and Joni Harr of Portsmouth. She is also survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dee & Pearl Carpenter of Coal Grove, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Carrie & Bob Ellis of Coal Grove and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

The Carpenter family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00A.M. until 1:00P.M. at the Gateway Baptist Church, 310 S. 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638. A Memorial Service will follow with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. In memory of Mitzi, donations can be made to the Wheelersburg Animal Hospital, 9103 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio 45694. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net