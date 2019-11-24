PIKETON - Mollie Rebecca Goble was born September 22, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio to Lucas and Connie Lynn Salisbury Goble. While the course of her life was altered dramatically by an automobile accident in 1994, she was a joyful child who taught much to those around her by the simple fact of her presence, and as such her life, as is all life, offers an occasion for celebration. Mollie passed from this world on November 24, 2019, and now sees fully what we who remain here can only see dimly.

Mollie is survived by her parents; older brother Andrew Lucas; grandmother Regina, and aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom already miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary & Oscar Goble, Amos Salisbury.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Barry Penn and Greg Slone officiating. Burial will be at Salisbury Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Needs 4-H Camp, Jackson, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.