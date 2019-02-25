MARION "EDDIE" EDWARD TYLER, JR.

WHEELERSBURG — Marion "Eddie" Edward Tyler, Jr., age 59, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home. He was born September 27, 1959 in Frankfort, Germany to Marion Edward, Sr. and Mary (Lehman) Tyler. A 1977 graduate of East High School, Eddie formerly worked as an owner and operator for AAA Amusement Company in West Union then as an operator for Tyler's Amusement Company in Sciotoville. He enjoyed playing video games, traveling, watching movies, and fishing. He was a Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packer fan and was of the Christian faith.

Eddie is survived by his mother, Mary Tyler of Wheelersburg; daughter, Stephanie (Brandon) Adkins of Wheelersburg; sister, Joyce Webb of Portsmouth; grandchild, Levi Lewis; uncle, Charles Tyler of Wheelersburg; nephew, Tyler (Bobbie) Webb of Firebrick, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Tyler, Sr.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Mark Yarnell officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.