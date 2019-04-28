MYRTLE E. KITCHEN

PORTSMOUTH —Myrtle Elizabeth Kitchen, 78, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born in Portsmouth, March 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Forrest Dale and Opal Edna Robirds Cornwell.

Myrtle was a retired Dietary Aid at SOMC and attended the Mabert Road Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death November 26, 2016, by her husband, Goble Kitchen, Jr., whom she married in Greenup, KY on December 5, 1991, and her son Forrest Bailey.

She is survived by her brother, Forrest Edward (Annette) Cornwell of Portsmouth; her sister, Julia Rosie(James) George of New Boston; one niece. four nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth where the family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 A.M until the funeral hour. Rev. Matt Mayhew will officiate the service followed by interment in the Scioto Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662Online condolences may be sent to the family at RalphFScott.com.