NADIA MOSELLE DEMPSEY COLLIER

SOUTH SHORE —July 24, 1930 – March 2, 2019, Nadia Moselle Dempsey Collier, 88, of South Shore, KY., passed away with her loving family by her side on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Community Hospice in Ashland, KY.

Moselle was born on July 24, 1930, in Fleming, KY., a daughter of the late William G. Dempsey and Bonnie Rachel Adams Dempsey.

Moselle was a Christian, a longtime owner-operator of Moselle's Beauty Shop in South Shore, an avid supporter of Mckell and Greenup County High School athletics. She also enjoyed bingo and occasionally going to the casinos.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Jerry V. Collier, one daughter Carla Jo Collier, and one sister Norma Gail Revis, two brothers William Douglas Dempsey (Delores) and Roger Scofield Dempsey.

Surviving Moselle are three sons Jerry Collier JR. (Stella) of London, OH., M. Doug Collier of Erlanger, KY., and Mark Collier (Mary) of Mt. Sterling, KY., four grandchildren Teresa Jo Collier, Micah Collier, Mark Allen Collier II and Megan Collier, five great-grandchildren Jacob Jenkins, Lucas Alden Harvey, Dallon Collier, Ryann Kate Collier, Elizabeth Grace Collier and one sister Robin Marcie Collins (Teddy).

Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Davis, Mike Kennard, Kenny Patton, Mark Allen Collier, Micah Collier, George Wireman, Bill Dempsey, Tom Dempsey and Jacob Jenkins.

The Collier family would like to thank Moselle's neighbors on Circle Drive for their love and support over the years, Gene and Dusty Tinsley, Danny, Leona Stallard and Woody, Randy, Margaret and Kelly Ward, George and Pam Wireman, Don and Amanda Kiebler. The Collier family would also like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who cared for Moselle over the years and two very special dear friends Doris Collins and Margaret Ward.

Funeral Services will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Rev. Norman Potter officiating. Burial will follow at Collier Memorial Gardens in South Portsmouth, KY. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ashland Community Hospice 1480 Carter AVE Ashland, KY 41101. Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.robersonfuneral.com