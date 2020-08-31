Nancy Buckle

POWHATAN, VA-Nancy Wickline Buckle, 85, of Powhatan, Va., passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Elmo. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Susan Buckle Effinger (Ralph) and Karen Buckle Hall (Bobby), grandchildren Amanda Hall (John), Matthew Hall, John Effinger and Daniel Effinger, 4 great grandchildren, Odessa, Madison, Peyton, and Harper. She is also survived by a brother, Jon Wickline of New Boston, OH. Sisters Linda O'Kain (Doyle) of Huntsville AL, Freda Blevins of Middletown, OH and Faye Jenkins (Dick) of New Boston, OH. Preceding her in death, her parents, Leslie & Neva Wickline, one brother George, and one sister Barbara. The family would like to give a special thanks to Denise, Kim, Pam, and Lisa with Your Details Done and Kindred Hospice Services for their loving and compassionate care. A private service is planned at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or food, remembrance donations or contributions can be made to the Powhatan Rescue Squad, PO Box 247, Powhatan VA 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com