NEW BOSTON-Nancy A. Clever, 67 of New Boston passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020. She was born August 23, 1952 in Findley a daughter of the late Gerald and Mildred (Smith) Clever. Nancy was a member of New Boston First Church of The Nazarene where she was the secretary, treasurer and was very involved in the music there. She was a lifelong teacher with the New Boston School System. Nancy graduated from Miami of Oxford with a Master's Degree, loved camping and playing music in the High School Musicals. She was a former member of the Portsmouth Bell Ringers, founding member of the Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Note Worthy Brass Quintet, taught piano lessons and enjoyed reading. She is survived by her longtime friend and companion, Larry Liles, special friends, Kimberly Ison and husband Matthew; Stella Jean and Nathaniel who she was a Nanna to; nephews Doug Keyser and family , Rick Clever and family and hundreds of former students and her church family. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Clever, a sister Patricia Keyser and nephew, David Keyser. Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday March 7, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Mike Lanning officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday 6 to 8 PM and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.