Nancy Fleming

HILTON HEAD IS., SC-Nancy Lee Guyton (Fleming) daughter of Doug and Colleen Fleming was born in Seattle, WA on February 21, 1960, and passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 at her home in Hilton Head Is., SC. Nancy was raised in Portsmouth, OH and graduated from Notre Dame High School. She had the opportunity to work in the hospitality industry for several years before starting her own business. Nancy had a kind and loving heart; she most enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and was a beloved mom to many furry friends.

Nancy is survived by her siblings Mark & Mary Havens, Cindy & Buck Abele, Doug & Christine Fleming, Dave & Sherrie (Tavtigian) Fleming, Mike Fleming, Chris & Jenny (Doll) Fleming, and Jennifer Fleming as well as many loving nieces and nephews.