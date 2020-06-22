Nancy Harkless

WHEELERSBURG - Nancy Ellen Harkless, age 68, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. She was born February 5, 1952 in Portsmouth to James and Sarah (Horton) Wicker. Nancy was a South Webster High School graduate, class of 1970 and graduated from Oklahoma State with an AA and Capital University in Columbus with a BS in Nursing. For over 20 years she worked at SOMC and then for five years as a case manager for the waiver program for the State of Ohio, retiring in 2013. She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed sitting on the porch, watching and listening to the birds. Nancy loved having company stop by – especially if they brought food.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Harkless and wife, Brenda, of Portsmouth, Robert J. Harkless of Wheelersburg; brothers, James Wicker of SC, Ralph Wicker and wife, Mary, of Foley, AL, Gary Wicker and wife, Connie, of South Webster, Steven Wicker and wife, Kim, of Wheelersburg, Danny Wicker of Wheelersburg, Mart Wicker and wife, Becky, of Wheelersburg; sisters, Omedia Spriegel and husband, Jim, of Gallipolis, Myrtle Barber and husband, Jerry, of Wheelersburg, Brenda Lore and husband, Roy, of South Webster, Beulah Gee of Wheelersburg; grandchild, Levi Harkless and his mother, Tara Harkless; step-grandchildren, Chelsea Hatch, Marshall Hatch; step-great-grandchild, Sabastian Hatch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2018, Charles Harkless; granddaughter, Krysteen Harkless in infancy; sister, Phyllis Wicker in infancy.

Funeral services for Nancy will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at D.W. SWICK in South Webster with Richard Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Due to the national health advisories, we recommend the wearing of masks and appropriate social distancing. Fond memories of Nancy and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.