MINFORD-Nancy C. Henson, 78, of Minford, rose to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born n June 15, 1941 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Ramey Stone and worked in home health care at hospice.

Nancy attended the St. Paul, Minnesota, Apostolic Bible Institute. A faithful member of Truth Tabernacle, she was the organist and loved to sing. However, her greatest joy in life was praising Jesus and telling everyone about her Savior.

Nancy was rejoicing as her late husband, Homer Henson, was taking her a stroll through heaven.

Surviving are two sons, James D. Houston of Wilmington, NC and Michael (Tonya) Houston of St. Mary's, WV; two sisters, Charlene Taylor of Wheelersburg and Deanna Stone of Ann Arbor, MI; five grandson, Brandon (Britta) Houston, Baylen (Alicia) Houston, Samuel (Amelia) Houston, Zach Houston and Levi Houston and three great-grandchildren, Skyler, Alec and Zander Houston.

A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21st, at Truth Tabernacle with Pastor Robert Davis Officiating. Interment will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East with her husband on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

The family will receive guests after 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Truth Tabernacle.

A funeral procession will leave the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

