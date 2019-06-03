NANCY NELLE LILES

SOUTH SHORE — Nancy Nelle Liles, 75, of South Shore, Kentucky was called to her Heavenly Home Sunday June 2nd, 2019 at 6:44 AM at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice. Nancy was born June 28th, 1943 in Portsmouth, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Wade and Dorothy Fraley, two sisters Carolyn Norman and Jane Lenamom and a Granddaughter Kegly Rene' Jones.

Nancy is survived by her loving Husband of 44 years Leroy Liles, a beautiful daughter Robyn Nanette Rogers (James), and a handsome son Phillip Lee Liles. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Nicole Rogers, two grandsons, Nathan Rogers and Ryder Liles, one brother, Richard Fraley, and many nieces, nephews, close friends, and neighbors.

Nancy enjoyed playing bingo, being in the outdoors and playing games on her computer; but, what she enjoyed most was spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be loved and missed dearly by all.

Funeral Services will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Pastor Ken Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonfh.com