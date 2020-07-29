1/
Nancy Lynd
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TWIN VALLEY-Nancy Carolyn Lynd, 76, of Twin Valley, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

She was born November 5, 1943 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Archie and Mary Alice Noxel Richard.

Nancy was a retired Office Manager for Laborer's Local #83 with 30 years of service, a member of Rubyville Community Church, and a 1961 Clay High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Anita Butler; five brothers, Bryce, Russ, Charles, Dave, and Robert Richard; and two sisters, Mary Broughton and Alma Hale.

Nancy is survived by her husband, James Michael Lynd whom she married July 19, 1996 in Greenup, KY; one son, Jeff (Michele) Wright of Portsmouth; a stepson, Chris Lynd of Florida; two grandchildren, Alyssa Wright and Michael Butler; and one brother, Howard (Arlene) Richard of Rubyville.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Rubyville Community Church with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Burial will follow in Universal Cemetery at Rubyville. Friends may call from 11:30 till the funeral hour at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rubyville Community Church c/o Todd Pelfrey, 5365 ST RT 139, Portsmouth, OH 45662.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Rubyville Community Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Rubyville Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved