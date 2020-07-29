TWIN VALLEY-Nancy Carolyn Lynd, 76, of Twin Valley, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

She was born November 5, 1943 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Archie and Mary Alice Noxel Richard.

Nancy was a retired Office Manager for Laborer's Local #83 with 30 years of service, a member of Rubyville Community Church, and a 1961 Clay High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Anita Butler; five brothers, Bryce, Russ, Charles, Dave, and Robert Richard; and two sisters, Mary Broughton and Alma Hale.

Nancy is survived by her husband, James Michael Lynd whom she married July 19, 1996 in Greenup, KY; one son, Jeff (Michele) Wright of Portsmouth; a stepson, Chris Lynd of Florida; two grandchildren, Alyssa Wright and Michael Butler; and one brother, Howard (Arlene) Richard of Rubyville.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Rubyville Community Church with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Burial will follow in Universal Cemetery at Rubyville. Friends may call from 11:30 till the funeral hour at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rubyville Community Church c/o Todd Pelfrey, 5365 ST RT 139, Portsmouth, OH 45662.