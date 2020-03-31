SOUTH SHORE, KY-Nancy Smith Mineer, 83 of South Shore, KY passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Harris, KY April 21, 1936 a daughter of the late Taylor and Rachel Lawhorn Smith. She was born one of seventeen brothers and sisters, including her infant twin brother.

Nancy was a lifelong member of the Church of God where she played her organ, piano, sang, presented programs and published numerous poems. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing and gardening.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Bennie Harold Mineer, two sons John and James Mineer; one daughter, Dorothy Mineer and one grandson Jonathan Mineer.

Surviving are two daughters, Frances Cooper and Donna Turner; one son, Jim Mineer and several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

A private graveside service will be held at Tollesboro Cemetery with Kenny Potter officiating. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY cared for arrangements.