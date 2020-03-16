RUBYVILLE-Nancy L. Mollette, 87, of Rubyville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born March 31, 1932 in Glouster to the late, Enoch and Ola (Price) Bickley. She is retired from Marting's Department Store.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mollette, who died on May 18, 2009, her brothers, Pryce, Red, and Donald Bickley, and her sisters Laverna Miller and Velma Rankin.

She is survived by her children, Gary Mollette (Trish) of Lucasville, Robert Mollette (Teresa) of Wheelersburg, and Mary Skaggs (Dan) of Monroe, Michigan, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Acy Gibson officiating. A visitation for friends and family will start one hour before the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Best Care and SOMC Hospice for all of the great care, including Sandi, Amber, Annette, Missy, Garnet, Kristin, Allison, and Marianne.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Nancy's memory can be sent to SOMC Hospice.