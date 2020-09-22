Nancy Ruggles

WHEELERSBURG - Nancy Ermajean Ruggles, 81, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord September 20, 2020 at SOMC Emergency Room. She was born February 19, 1939 to the late James and Catherine (Lawson) Callender. Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Glenwood High School and was a longtime member of the North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. She was a very loving sister.

Nancy is survived by a sister, Janet Craft and husband Willis; several nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.