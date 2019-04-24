NANNY CLARK

WHEELERSBURG-Evelyn "Nanny" Clark, 96, of Wheelersburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Best Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Wheelersburg. Nanny was born July 2, 1922, in Portsmouth to the late Glenn and Anna Bowen Mougey. She was a homemaker and belonged to the CCCU Dogwood Chapel. In addition to her parents, Nanny was preceded in death by her husband, George Clark, December 25, 1971. Also preceding her in death was a son, Robert "Bob" Clark and daughter-in-law, Sharon; a brother, David Mougey and a sister, Thelma Reed. Nanny is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Vaughn) Chamberlin; a sister, Rowena Akers; seven grandchildren, Vonda (Brian) Holbrook, Rocky Clark, Anita (Kevin) Noel, Tansy (Eddie) Koster, Dusty (Elizabeth) Clark, Robin (Greg) Lang and Kassandra (Rod) Martin; fourteen great-grandchildren and seven great, great grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff at Best Care for the excellent care they gave their Nanny for the last eight years.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, April 26, 2019, at Edgewood Abbey Mausoleum, Memorial Burial Park with Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.