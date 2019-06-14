NAOMI ARELIA BRYANT FALLS

SCIOTOVILLE — Naomi Arelia Bryant Falls, 101, of Sciotoville, went to be with Jesus, her Savior, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Hospice House of Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born on February 27, 1918, in Sciotoville, a daughter of the late Sidney and Vernie Bryant. Naomi was a 1936 graduate of Portsmouth East High School. She was a former telephone operator, and full-time housewife and stay-at-home mother.

Naomi was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she began attending as an infant. She was a daily reader of God's Word until her eyesight left her.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, James William Falls; brothers, Orville and Thorne Bryant, and sisters, Coral and Amber Bryant.

Surviving are one daughter, Shelby (Ted) Merkel of Ft. Myers, FL, two sons, James S. (Tina) Falls of Fairfax, VA and Steve (Sandy) Falls of South Shore, KY; seven grandchildren, Anita (Todd) Mather, Gregg Merkel, Patricia Falls (Ricky) Gonzalez, Emily Falls (Matt Peters), Dustin Falls, Lindsey (Seth) Tinkler and James (Lauren) Falls, and ten great-grandchildren, Riley Mather, Quinn Merkel, Isabella and Cecelia Gallerani, Callum and Jasper Falls Peters, Hannah Falls, Carlie, Jason and Anna Arelia Tinkler.

A Celebration of Naomi's Life will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Steve Falls officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice.

The family would like to thank all of those who have offered their support and prayers during the last few months of Naomi's life. They would additionally like to give a special thank you to three wonderful ladies, Carol, Rosie and Judy who helped care for Naomi at her home. Another special thanks to Samantha of SOMC Hospice, who truly cared.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.