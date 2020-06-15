Naomi McGraw
PORTSMOUTH-Naomi Josephine McGraw, 83 of Portsmouth died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born February 25, 1937 in Otway to the late Forrest and Emma Thompson Chaffin. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter James McGraw whom she married March 16, 1985, 2 brothers; Frank Chaffin and Fred Chaffin, and 4 sisters; Eileen Sargent, Marcella Parker, Marie McCardle, and Ada Jones.

She was known for her beautiful singing voice and loved all children as if they were her own. She was a member of Otway Christian Union Church.

Naomi is survived by a sister, Joan Romero and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mike Chaffin officiating and interment in Koenig Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
