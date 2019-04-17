SUE MINCH

PORTSMOUTH — Naomi "Sue" Patrick Minch, 74, of Portsmouth, died Sunday evening April 14, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital Hospice with family by her side after complications from a stroke suffered on Monday, March 25, 2019.

She was born December 31, 1944 in Portsmouth the third child of the late Ivan and Anna Laura Williams Patrick. On February 18, 1967 she was united in married to Terry L. Minchs who preceded her in death on July 9, 2018. She is survived by their son, Louis P. Minch of Grove City and their daughter, Laura L. (Doug) Stahr of Blacklick, and two granddaughters, Audrey Nicole Worthington and Eva Marie Worthington, also of Blacklick. She was preceded in death by sister, Erma L. Smith, brother, Harold D. Patrick and nephew, Brian Renison. Sue was a 1962 graduate of Clay High School and a 1963 graduate of Portsmouth Interstate Business College. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Sue was the organist for First Presbyterian Church, F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company and McKinley Funeral Home. Sue has shared her musical talent and gift with many people over the years. No one would ever know or believe that she only had 3 months of piano lessons as a young girl.

She was a member of Lucasville Chapter No. 495 Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron six times, Deputy Grand Matron 1984, District 28 Association President 2000 and Grand Organist 2008. She was a past Mother Advisor of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Lucasville Assembly.

She was previously an Auxiliary Member of the Scioto County Sheriff's Office where she had assisted her husband with prisoner transports.

Anyone who knew Sue knew she had a passion for shopping, especially shoes. She was a woman who knew how to find a good bargain and had a lot of fun doing it.

Her presence, laughter and music will be missed by family and many friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company with Pastor Bruce Kruezter officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with Eastern Star services to follow. Friends may also visit with the family from noon until the funeral hour.

Burial will be in Sunset Gardens in Franklin Furnace immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Organ Fund of First Presbyterian Church, 221 Court Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or Ohio Health Foundations, Ohio Health Hospice of Central Ohio 180 E. Broad Street, Floor 31, Columbus, Ohio 43215-3707.