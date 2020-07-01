PORTSMOUTH-Natalie Anne Scott, 84, of Portsmouth, formerly of Sciotoville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hillview Retirement Center.

She was born December 23, 1935 in Huntington, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Otis Melvin and Oma Corn LeMaster.

Natalie was a former owner of the Shake Shoppe in New Boston, worked several years in sales for the Kopy Kat in Portsmouth, was a member of the Sciotoville Church of Christ, and was a 1953 Valley High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Delmar Scott, February 7, 1974; two daughters, Beth Anne and Sara Lynn Scott.

Natalie is survived by three sons, Martin Lee (Teresa) Scott of New Boston, Louie Scott of Lucasville, and Steven Scott of Loveland, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday, July 6, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Stephen Falls officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and an hour prior the service Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's Haven 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or Scioto County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, or Sciotoville Church of Christ.