PORTSMOUTH – Nathan Stapleton of Portsmouth passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 5, 2019 in Portsmouth, a son of Brandon and Jessica Skaggs Stapleton.

In addition to his parents, he was survived by his brothers and sisters, Bryleigh McNutt, James Lawson, Paige Lawson, Emily Stapleton, Chloe Stapleton; maternal grandparents, Karen McCleese and Glenn Skaggs, and paternal grandparents, Candy & Duane Stapleton.

Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ohio Furnace Baptist Church in Haverhill, Ohio. Burial will be in White Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.