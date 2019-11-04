WEST PORTSMOUTH —Nathaniel Shepherd, 39 of West Portsmouth, died Friday November 1, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia. He was born September 15, 1980 to the late Rev Danny Lee Shepherd and Bonnie Sue Adkins Shepherd who survives. Along with his father he was preceded in death by infant brother and sisters.

He worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Columbus.

Along with his mother Nathaniel is survived by 2 brothers; Brian Keith (Angie) Shepherd of Wheelersburg and Joshua Daniel (Crystal) Shepherd of West Portsmouth, a sister Tammie Jo (John) Rawlins of McDermott along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday November 7, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mike Davis officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home. Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.