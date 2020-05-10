Nell Newman
MINFORD — Nell Bender Newman, 99, of Minford, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Minford Retirement Center. She was born April 16, 1921, in Sciotoville, to the late Thomas Bender and Mayme Adkins Bender. She was a member of First Christian Church in Portsmouth and was an avid golfer. She is survived by a brother, Stanley Bender, of Minford and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Chet Adams and Charles Newman, and brothers Morris, Harold, Paul, Norman and James Bender. Nell will be buried beside her husband Charlie at the convenience of the family, with arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
