1/1
Nella Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Nella Mae (Johnson) Adams, 91, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at the home of her daughter.

She was born February 1, 1929 in Niles, OH to the late Fitch and Jesse Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Adams, and the father of her children, Ralph Wikoff.

She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, was an Office Manager at a local physician's office, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Nell is survived by her three children; Duane Wikoff (Marilyn) of Reynoldsburg, Stephen Wikoff of Portsmouth, and Cheryl Smith (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., a sister, Audrey Moriarty, four grandchildren; Dustin, Brandon, Dawn, and Nathaniel, and seven great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Petry officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

A visitation for friends and family will be on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, followed by a Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 P.M.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved