Nella Adams

PORTSMOUTH-Nella Mae (Johnson) Adams, 91, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at the home of her daughter.

She was born February 1, 1929 in Niles, OH to the late Fitch and Jesse Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Adams, and the father of her children, Ralph Wikoff.

She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, was an Office Manager at a local physician's office, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Nell is survived by her three children; Duane Wikoff (Marilyn) of Reynoldsburg, Stephen Wikoff of Portsmouth, and Cheryl Smith (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., a sister, Audrey Moriarty, four grandchildren; Dustin, Brandon, Dawn, and Nathaniel, and seven great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Petry officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

A visitation for friends and family will be on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, followed by a Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 P.M.