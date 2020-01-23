NORTH MORELAND-Nellie L. Fisher, 90, of North Moreland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Concord Rehab Center in Wheelersburg with her family by her bedside. Born on June 1, 1929 in Greenup County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Elizabeth Bertram Lyons and was a beautician.

Nellie was a member of North Moreland Christian Baptist Church and formerly employed at Williams Manufacturing Co. She loved to "shop 'til you drop" and enjoyed sewing for her children while in school.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, John D. Fisher, and sisters, Judy and Opal.

Surviving are a son, John Fisher of Lucasville; four daughters, Phyllis (Roger) McDonald of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Deborah "Debbie" Hill of Portsmouth, Tammy Hurst of Lucasville and Teresa (Jeff Sparks) Fisher of Prestonsburg, KY; two brothers, Luther and Paul; two sisters, Mary and Beulah; fourteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Nellie's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. Paul Hagen officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice.

