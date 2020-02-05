WEST PORTSMOUTH-Nellie Mae Mayberry, 90 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home. She was born November 4, 1929 in Lodi, Ohio to the late James Dickison and Mary Estep Dickison Neeley. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edward Mayberry, a son, Patrick Mayberry, a brother, Marion Leslie "Dick" Dickison, and a sister, Wanda Bays.

Nellie is survived by a son, Paul Mayberry, 2 daughters; Pamela (George) Gravely and Jennifer (Mike) Geyer, daughter-in-law, Becky Mayberry, 5 grandchildren; Brandin Gravely, Chris Mayberry, Lisa Browning, Jason Mayberry, and Nathan Geyer, 9 great grandchildren; Evelyn and Spencer Gravely, Hannah and Boston Mayberry, Cody, Abigail, Luke, and McKenna Mayberry, and Jackson Geyer, a sister, Peggy (Zane) Campbell, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank SOMC Hospice, USSA Adult Day Care Center, Olivia Geyer, and Kim Simpson for all their special care.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery with interment to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.