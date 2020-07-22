1/
Nelson Helton
1962 - 2020
LUCASVILLE-Nelson Edward Helton, 58, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born July 11, 1962 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Jack and Ruth Carver Helton.

Nelson was Vern Riffe School graduate and worked at the STAR Workshop in Portsmouth.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers Mike and Dave Helton.

Nelson is survived by one brother, Chris Helton of Lucasville; two sisters, Opal (Brian) Jewett of McDermott and Lois (James) Montgomery of Lucasville; nieces, Faith Jewett, Trista Montgomery, Brooke (Zach) Bender, and Ashley Jewett; a nephew, Shane (Jessica) Helton; many cousins and special friends.

Graveside services will be conducted approximately 1:45 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 in Big Run Cemetery with Marvin Carver officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Debbie Wilson, Bobbie Whisman, and Staff for their tender loving care of Nelson.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Big Run Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Robert carnes
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Nelson was loved by everyone he came in contact with. He had a heart bigger then he was. He will be greatly missed by many
Violet
Friend
July 22, 2020
Nelson ,I will always hold a special place in my heart for you . I love you so much my heart is broken but at the same time I am happy you are with all of our family now . Fly high our angel of God.
Brenda Montgomery
Family
July 22, 2020
Nelson you will forever hold a special place in my heart miss you dearly. You brought so much joy and happiness into everyone that met you. CORRINA DEVAULT
Corrina Devault
Friend
July 22, 2020
Nelson was beyond a blessing in my life. I'm truly thankful to have gotten to know him.
Kayla Stacey
Friend
