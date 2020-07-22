LUCASVILLE-Nelson Edward Helton, 58, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born July 11, 1962 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Jack and Ruth Carver Helton.

Nelson was Vern Riffe School graduate and worked at the STAR Workshop in Portsmouth.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers Mike and Dave Helton.

Nelson is survived by one brother, Chris Helton of Lucasville; two sisters, Opal (Brian) Jewett of McDermott and Lois (James) Montgomery of Lucasville; nieces, Faith Jewett, Trista Montgomery, Brooke (Zach) Bender, and Ashley Jewett; a nephew, Shane (Jessica) Helton; many cousins and special friends.

Graveside services will be conducted approximately 1:45 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 in Big Run Cemetery with Marvin Carver officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Debbie Wilson, Bobbie Whisman, and Staff for their tender loving care of Nelson.