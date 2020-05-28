OAK HILL-Neva D. Boggs, age 89, passed away 26, 2020 at her home in Oak Hill, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was born March 18, 1931, in Greenup, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Christopher Columbus Kotcamp and Bessie (Logan) Kotcamp. In addition to her parents, Neva is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edgil Boggs and a daughter, Debbie (Phil) McAfeeShe was a 1948 graduate of South Webster High School and a former owner of Boggs Pest Control. Neva and Edgil loved to travel. A highlight of their travels was to the Holy Lands with daughter, Debbie. Another was to Australia. She also loved to spend part of the winter every year with her daughter, Sandy, in Phoenix, Arizona. Neva was a child of the Great Depression and learned how to make anything from nothing – she was so resourceful and hard working. Her friends and family delighted in her arrival to dinners and races often ensued to get to her awesome creamed corn and made-from-scratch cream pies. While in Arizona, she developed a joy for sunning, walking, and shopping with daughter Sandy and their many friends. She was also a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Oak Hill where she attended for many years.Neva's final years were spent through the efforts of Ruth Adkins, and the family extend their greatest appreciation to Ruth for her consistent and tireless efforts for Neva's comfort and wellbeing.Surviving is her daughter, Sandra Ginter, of Shelby, Ohio; and two sons, Steven (Regina) Boggs and Jerry (Michelle) Boggs, both of Oak Hill; and a son-in-law, Phillip McAfee, of California; five grandchildren; Patrick (Leah) Boggs, Jerred Boggs, Kyle (Whitney) Boggs, Casey (Corey) Lundy and Cory Boggs; four great grandchildren, Connor, Clayton, Beckett and Hudson; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by to sisters-in-law, Melba (Vernon) Boggs and Donna (Gene) Boggs. In addition to her parents, Neva is preceded in death by her sisters, Inez Richendolar, Nina Wolfe, Florence Radovich, Christine Vineyard and Virginia "Tiny" McGuire; a brother, George Kotcamp and a son-in-law, Dale Ginter.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff at Heartland Hospice.Private funeral services will be held at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill with Pastor Cline Rawlins officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery. In memory of Neva, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 400, Lucasville, OH 45648. Please note Neva's name with your donation and acknowledgement will be sent to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.