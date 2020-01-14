WEST PORTSMOUTH-Nicholas Gregory "Nick" Howard, 53 of West Portsmouth died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born December 22, 1966 in Portsmouth to the late Jim and Bonnie Howard. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Nicholas Howard and 2 sisters; Bonnie jean Howard and Angela Pontious. He was employed as a roofer for H&H Roofing.

Nick is survived by his wife, Lisa Hammond Howard whom he married September 8, 1988, a son, Zachary Howard, 2 daughters; Mistie (Jimmy) Spillman and Katlyn (Daniel Kritzwiser) Howard, 3 grandchildren; Sawyer Spillman, Scarlett Spillman, and Allison Kritzwiser, a brother, Jimmy Howard, a sister, Debbie Rittberger, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Scott Kohn officiating and interment in Howard Family Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 12:00 PM. Condolences and Donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.