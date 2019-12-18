Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholous Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH WEBSTER-Nicholous "Nich" Todd Thomas, of South Webster, Ohio passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Nich was born August 14, 1996, to Christina Gullett Hammons of Portsmouth and Todd Allen Thomas of Texas. Nich had so many talents but the pride of his life was creating music and being frontman/singer of the band Feverwar. Some of his accomplishments included playing Vans Warp Tour, releasing his album "Pisspoor" and making it onto the Billboard hard rock charts. Nich also left behind a sister, Erica (Edward) McGahan III of Camp Lejeune, NC; two nephews, Kolton Clay and Edward Benton both of Portsmouth; his maternal grandparents, Kimberly Craft and Larry (Shelley) Gullett of Nashua, NH; his maternal great grandmother, Melba Craft-Comer of Wheelersburg; his maternal aunts, Melissa (Jason) Justice of Portsmouth and Tiffani Reynolds of Lothrop, MO; two special cousins Samantha (Billy) Boggs and Jaustin Justice of Portsmouth as well as many paternal aunts, uncles and cousins. Nich is preceded in death by his paternal grandparent, Caroyln Evans. Nich also had four other young men that were not only his bandmates, they were his brothers, Jayden Bennett, Abraham Bentley, Jeffrey McClelland and Nathan Blake. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Toys for Tots which was a personal passion of his. There will be a service at 3:00 pm Friday, December 20, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Visitation will be at the funeral home 1:00 pm until the 3:00 pm service hour Friday. Private burial will be at a later date. Following the Friday service at the funeral home, the family will receive friends at Western Sun Lodge #91 in Wheelersburg until 5:00 pm. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com. "Just understand I'm on the front steps singin' now." Take Me Home (Feverwar).

Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

