NINA CLAIRE MONTAVON

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Nina Claire Montavon age 88 of West Portsmouth passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019, at SOMC/Hospice surrounded by her beloved family. She was born March 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Leona Cook Williams and Milburn Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years William Bernard Montavon, son William Roger Montavon and brothers Herb Williams, Danny Williams, a sister Elsie Williams Knauff and brother-in-law Sandy Knauff.

Surviving are two sons Danny (Joyce) Montavon, Jerry (Estivaun) Montavon of McDermott, two daughters Brenda (Mike) Schillaci of Ringgold, Georgia, Ruth Montavon of West Portsmouth, sister Janie (Don) Mosley of Corpus Christi Texas, sister-in-law Helen Williams Lynd of West Portsmouth, 10 grandchildren Crystal (Victor) Laragione, Amanda (Mike) Nist, Leigh Anne Smith, Eric Montavon, Julie(Alex) Bernstein, Doug Montavon (Kelsey McFarland), Jeanna (Brandon) Hull, Ian (Samantha) Mitchell, Ellen Adams, Billy Adams and 12 great-grandchildren.

Nina worked at Williams shoe factory, Northwest School District and owned Montavon's Pizza & Convenient Mart on State Route 73.

Nina loved to cook, crochet, garden, can & freeze vegetables, camping, playing cards, and the best pie maker ever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Nick Droll officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be Monday, August 5, 2019, from 5 - 7 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Holy Trinity Catholic Church.