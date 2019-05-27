NINA M. MORRIS

WHEELERSBURG —Nina M. Morris, 94, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born October 22, 1924, in New Boston, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Pearlie (Wilburn) Meenach. Nina was a lifetime member of Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. She was 58 years old when she got her GED in 1982, was an accomplished seamstress, loved gardening and cooking.

Nina is survived by her daughter, Linda Bauer of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, Valerie Gehlenborg-Schulte and husband Tim, Jeffrey L. Morris, and Jennifer A. Morris; step-grandchildren, Tony Bauer and wife Farah, David Bauer and wife Megan; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two on the way; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Morris of Franklin Furnace. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clyde L. Morris; a son, Jeffrey L. Morris; a son-in-law, Paul Bauer; six brothers, Warren, Ralph, Walter, Noah, Edward and Wilson; three sisters, Ruby Yantz, Belva Smith, and Tena May.

Services will be 12 noon Thursday, May 30, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Reverend Gary Heimbach. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff at Minford Retirement Center and Concord Health Center for their loving care of Nina. The family also requests that donations be made to SOMC Hospice Center, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662. Online condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.