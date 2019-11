WEST PORTSMOUTH —Nita L. Hodge, 61 of West Portsmouth, died Sunday November 10, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born September 24, 1958 in Portsmouth to the late Thomas Lewis Cook Sr. and Juanita Adkins who survives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Scioto Burial Park with Rev. Timothy Scott officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery on Thursday starting at 12:30PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com