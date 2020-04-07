CHESAPEAKE-Baby boy Noah Isaac Dawson, of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away March 14, 2020. Noah was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Jeff and Julie (Munding) Dawson (originally from Wheelersburg, OH and Webster, NY respectively).

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Julie; brothers: Samuel, Jacob, and Cameron; a sister, Isabelle; paternal grandparents, Leslie and Judy Dawson of Wheelersburg, OH; maternal grandparents, Peter and Shari Munding of Brush Creek, TN; maternal twin sister, Kim Chiapperini and her children: Kacie and Kylie Chiapperini of Brush Creek, TN and stepson Nick Chiapperini and Chelsey Rice of Webster, NY; maternal uncle and aunt, Ryan Munding and Jill Gardner of Goodlettsville, TN; maternal uncle, Michael Munding and his children: Austin, Kendra, and Summer of Victor, NY; honorary grandparents, Joan Sheldon and Mike Mulcahy of San Diego, CA; and honorary grandfather, Wally Sbarra of Sun City, AZ.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Karen Dawson of Wheelersburg, OH; and Bea and Bob Trembeth of Hilton, NY, and his uncle, Michael Chiapperini of Webster, NY (E.O.W. 12/24/12).

Noah was tremendously loved and will be greatly missed by his family, as well as many great-aunts, great-uncles, and many cousins. Condolences may be offered at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com.