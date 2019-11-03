JASPER —Norbert Vulgamore, Son of James and Ruth; brother of Marabelle (Eugene, Tom & Doug), husband of Norma Dean; father to Rebecca Sue (Tip), Debra Lynn (Alan), Sheri Lee (Randy), Lori Ellen (Mick), and Amy Jean (Todd); grandfather to Brya (Tyler), Meredith, Hilary, Stephanie (Justin), David (Rachel), Cameron, Rheadon (Jenna), Davis (Paige), Kellyn, and Kyla; great-grandfather to Brenna, Casey, Carolyn, Cody, Colin, Asher, Leila, and Nash; Norbert Jean Vulgamore passed away on the Palliative Care floor of Adena hospital surrounded by loved ones on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Upon and following his birth on December 14, 1930, Norb spent most of his life living in good ol' Jasper, Ohio, where he rarely liked to leave that 45642 zip code very often or for very long. He was a proud graduate of Piketon High School's class of 1948 and enjoyed attending many an Alumni Banquet over the years. With a strong work ethic and intelligent mind, he retired in 1994 with 42 years of service from the A-Plant, where he served as A-Shift Superintendent. Cigar in hand, he also owned and operated V & V Auto Sales for nearly 70 years. Many generations of folks bought a car (or cars) from "Nub" and knew they were getting a great deal.

Norb and his wife, Deanie, celebrated 68 blessed years of marriage this past February 25, 2019; he took great pride in his family, even telling nurses in his final days that he had 5 daughters. He was a loyal member of the Piketon-Jasper United Methodist Church; he enjoyed being a dishwasher for a number of Dogwood Festival Soup Kitchens there.

Over the nearly 89 years of his life, Norb enjoyed square-dancing with Deanie, eating a multitude of Sunday family dinners, hosting A-Shift picnics at Long's Retreat, playing slow-pitch softball, making multiple trips to car auctions in Columbus, completing daily crossword puzzles, celebrating festive holidays and family birthdays, frying Saturday cheeseburgers, feasting on pie with milk, taking "Almost-Annual Vulgamore Family Cruises" complete with matching t-shirts, attending A-Plant retiree luncheons, watching (or listening to) the Buckeyes, Reds, Cavs, Blue Jackets and Redstreaks (sometimes several at the same time), and being a quiet-spoken, providing, punctual, and loving patriarch for his family and friend to others. He is dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Jasper Road will never quite be the same…

Private funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Pastor Harley Roston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Piketon-Jasper UMC, Piketon Athletic Boosters, or any cancer research programs or facilities. The family would like to thank Drs. Rose and Thompson at Adena Cancer Center, along with the many nurses and doctors who cared for him in his final days.www.boyerfuneral.com