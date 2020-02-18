PORTSMOUTH-Norma Jean Bendinelli, 90, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. She was born November 30, 1929 in Portsmouth, to the late Orlando and Minnie (Schwamberger) Widdig. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Richard Bendinelli, son, Dee Bendinelli, grandson, Brad Russell, and brothers, Wayne and Donald Widdig.

She is survived by her children; Michael (Patricia) Bendinelli of Canton, Georgia, Chris (Linda) Bendinelli of Columbus, Donna Husted of Portsmouth, and Gina (Mitch) Sieling of Cincinnati, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Rita Reis of Columbus and Angela Kaskey of Chicago, Illinois and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

Besides being an incredible and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, in-law and friend, she was extremely thoughtful of others, both with her time and treasures. She was constantly donating to various charities and those in need. She did this not for recognition, but out of love and caring from her oversized heart. She loved giving much more than receiving.

She could relay tales with details only a few could remember. That with her sense of humor and quick laugh made her an accomplished storyteller and family historian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will follow at 7:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church or to the Notre Dame Schools.