NORMA J. DAVISON

NEW BOSTON — Norma J. Davison, 80, of New Boston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Born on June 18, 1939 in South Shore, KY, she was a daughter of the late James and Juanita Conley Wheeler,

Norma was a proud and devoted member of Rubyville Community Church.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Davison, two daughters, Karen Davison Schuman of Columbus and Kathy Davison Sampson of New Boston; a sister, Freda Corns of South Shore; two special grandsons, Jonathan Sampson and Jack Sampson, both of Columbus and many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Barbara Coleman.

A Celebration of Norma's Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5th at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Interment will be in the Rubyville Community Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Rubyville Community Church.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.