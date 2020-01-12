WHEELERSBURG-Norma J. Donathan, 87, of Wheelersburg, died Saturday morning at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on November 12, 1932 in New Boston, she was a daughter of the late Charles "Mack" Armstrong and Marie Burchett Armstrong and was a well-known greeter at Wal-Mart where she worked for 17 years.

Norma graduated from Glenwood High School in 1950, and had lived in New Boston for 80 years. She worked at a movie theater, where she began her love of popcorn and later began working at the former Williams Manufacturing Company. She was crazy about her BUCKEYES!

Also preceding her in death were her husband, James A. Donathan, Sr., whom she married on Christmas Day in 1952, a son, Terry Donathan; a daughter, Debbie Donathan Wisnieski; a brother, Ronald Armstorng and a sister, Bonnie Armstrong.

Surviving are two sons, Jim (Melody) Donathan, Jr. of Rigrish Addition and Todd (Michelle) Donathan of Wheelersburg; a daughter, Cathy (Tim) Rapp of Wheelersburg; a brother, Donald (Lilly) Armstrong of Rosemount; two sisters, Connie Foulk of Delaware and Gwen Armstrong; seven grandchildren, Jon (Debbie) Maynard, Brandy (Heath) Campbell, Heather W. (Billy) Moore, Chad Wisnieski, Crystal Jones Bailey, Zane Rapp, Todd A. (Cathy) Donathan, Jr.; two step-granddaughters, Dani (Nick) Mounts and Alex Shaffer and ten great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.

Norma's family is very grateful for the love and care that was extended to them from the staff at SOMC Hospice.