Norma Graf

McDERMOTT — Norma E. Graf, 92, of McDermott, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in McDermott. She was born November 5, 1927 in Portsmouth to the late Howard E. and Lucy Henson. She was a 1945 PHS graduate and a graduate of the Ohio State University, and she was an active member of Holy Redeemer Church. She worked for Williams Shoe factory and Dayton-Walther in her younger years, then as an office manager and on-air personality at WPAY radio, and also in Scioto County Common Pleas Court. After retirement, she became a free-lance writer and had several stories and articles published. Norma was an avid sports fan, loving her Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Kentucky Basketball. She was such a sports fan as a child, that she was nicknamed "Knute" after legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne. Norma attended all her sons sporting events. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She played the piano for years and even played the organ at Holy Redeemer Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married on September 6, 1954, Edward J. Graf, who died on December 30, 2014, and a special beloved cousin, Geneva Myers.

She is survived by three sons, Stephen and Florine (Payton) Graf of Minford, William Graf of McDermott, and James Graf of Rapid City, South Dakota, two grandchildren, Megan Parson and Eric Graf, and one great-granddaughter, Breslyn Parson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Watikha officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be on Tuesday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rest Haven Nursing Home for all their care for both of their parents over the last 12 years, especially Amy, Angie, and Debbie.