PORTSMOUTH — It is with great sadness that the family of Norma Jean Gray announces her passing after a long illness on March 20th at the age of 89 years. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Harvey Jacob and Mary Louise (McGlothlin) Kuhn. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, David Lewis Gray, and her brother Forrest Kuhn.

Norma was a graduate of Portsmouth West High School and a graduate of Portsmouth Cosmetology School. She owned and operated her beauty shop on Carey's Run for 40 years. She was a life long member of the Portsmouth Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Past Worthy Matron, and a life long member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ.

In her spare time she liked to read, enjoyed sewing, solving crossword puzzles and making a variety of crafts.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters Brenda (Maynard) Johnson, of Lexington, SC and Carol (Joel) Siegfried, of Blythewood, SC, five grandchildren, Nick (Angela ) Johnson of Lexington, SC, Amy Bosche of Baldwin, MO, David Johnson Lexington, SC, Alan (Katherine) Siegfried of Cincinnati, OH and Andrew Siegfried of Blythewood, SC. She also leaves behind 6 great grandchildren, her dear sister-in-law Peggy Scott of Portsmouth and her beloved dog, Sadie, who brought her a great deal of comfort and joy over the past 13 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will held at a later date in Portsmouth.

Memorial donations will be welcomed to the and the Evangelical United Church of Christ. Arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth. Online condolences to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.