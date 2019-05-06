NORMA JEAN HAFER

SIDNEY — Norma Jean (Arthurs) Collier Hafer, age 90 of Sidney, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 7 PM at The Pavilion Rehab and Skilled Care Center following a fall at her home in Sidney. She was born on January 12, 1929 in South Webster, Ohio, the youngest of six children to the late Steve and Myrtle (Thompson) Arthurs. She was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.

Norma Jean was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Webster, OH for 80 years.

Her husband, Wally went to be with the Lord in 1986. Her husband, Virgil Hafer went to Heaven in 2012. She was a very caring lady. She enjoyed babysitting, cooking, and helping the sick.

Surviving Norma is her son, Doug (Shirley) Collier, two grandchildren, Jody (Becky) Collier and Jenny (Stephen) Cretin, three great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brielle Collier and Jacob Cretin.

She loved her church and singing praises to the Lord.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 12 Noon at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 North Jackson St, South Webster, OH 45682, with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow at South Webster Cemetery in South Webster, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney, Oh.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Miami Valley Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to Norma Jean's family at our website, www.cromesfh.com