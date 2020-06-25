LUCASVILLE – Norma Jean Stone, 94, of Lucasville passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bristol Village in Waverly. Born January 12, 1926 in Letcher County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Alamander and Dellie Williams Amburgey, she retired from Kresces as a Clerk, and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by one son, Ronald F. Stone of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Dawn Sandstrom, Ron Stone, II; nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Franklin Stone on January 13, 1993; one son, Donald Stone; two sisters, Lillian McGeath, Susan Lester, and one grandson, Kerry Stone.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Tim Palla officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery near Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.