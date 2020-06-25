Norma Jean Stone
1926 - 2020
LUCASVILLE – Norma Jean Stone, 94, of Lucasville passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bristol Village in Waverly. Born January 12, 1926 in Letcher County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Alamander and Dellie Williams Amburgey, she retired from Kresces as a Clerk, and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by one son, Ronald F. Stone of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Dawn Sandstrom, Ron Stone, II; nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Franklin Stone on January 13, 1993; one son, Donald Stone; two sisters, Lillian McGeath, Susan Lester, and one grandson, Kerry Stone.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Tim Palla officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery near Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
JUN
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
