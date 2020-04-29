STOUT-Norma Jean Yerardi, 96 of Stout died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born June 22, 1923 in Scioto County to the late Orville and Nellie Nichols Ramey. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Yerardi, a son, Frank Yerardi, 2 grandchildren; Ashley Coey and Matthew Heitzenrater, 4 brothers; Paul Ramey, Ralph Ramey, Clifford Ramey, and Orville Ramey, 3 sisters; Martha Lavendar, Marie Allard, and Ellen Goodman, and 2 son-in-laws; Sid McArthur and Jerry Heitzenrater.

Norma is survived by 2 sons; Mike (Ruth) Yerardi and Sam (Cheryl) Yerardi, 3 daughters; Becky (Bill) Dunham, Mary Yerardi McArthur, and Theresa Heitzenrater, 20 grandchildren, and 40 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 1, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery with Ralph Clay officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.