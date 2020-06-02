WHEELERSBURG-Norma Jean Kelley, 69, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Norma was born July 22, 1950 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Charles and Helen (Riepenhoff) Otworth. Norma received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Mount Carmel College of nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and farming. She was preceded in death by her parents. Norma is survived by her brothers, Roger (Jane) Otworth and James (Cheryl) Otworth. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah Kelley Arndt and husband David, Mary Kelley Harper and husband Justin, Katey Kelley Gifford and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Uriah Arndt, Lorelei, Duncan and Cedric Harper, Sierra, Coale and Agustus Gifford and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter in Chains Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Due to health requirements, social distancing will need to be practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Norma's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.