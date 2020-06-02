Norma Kelley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELERSBURG-Norma Jean Kelley, 69, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Norma was born July 22, 1950 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Charles and Helen (Riepenhoff) Otworth. Norma received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Mount Carmel College of nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and farming. She was preceded in death by her parents. Norma is survived by her brothers, Roger (Jane) Otworth and James (Cheryl) Otworth. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah Kelley Arndt and husband David, Mary Kelley Harper and husband Justin, Katey Kelley Gifford and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Uriah Arndt, Lorelei, Duncan and Cedric Harper, Sierra, Coale and Agustus Gifford and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter in Chains Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Due to health requirements, social distancing will need to be practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Norma's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Service
01:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved