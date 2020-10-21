Norma Moore

WHEELERSBURG – Norma Phyllis Moore, 94, of Route 140, Wheelersburg, passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 am in Indian Trail, NC.

Born June 22, 1926 in Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of the late Jess and Della Riddlebarger Slack. She was a wife and mother and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by four sons, Ralph (Brenda) Moore of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gary (Debbie predeceased) Moore of Aiken, SC, Terry (Sally) Moore of Myrtle Beach, SC and Greg (Susan) Moore of Matthews, NC; two daughters. Loretta (Lonnie) McGuire of Minford, OH and Lorraine (Charlie) Leitz of Indian Trail, NC; 12 Grandchildren, Michelle Bennett, Allison Davidson, Lonnie McGuire Jr., Rodney McGuire, Kevin McGuire, Keith Moore, Amy Reyes, T.J. Moore, Michael Yoho, Justin Yoho, Ryan Moore and Christopher Moore; 21 Great-grandchildren, Annalese and Emily Bennett, Nathan and Lillian Wind, Maddison and Braedan Davidson, Jenna and Mikayla McGuire, Michael and Amelia McGuire, Kevin and Faith McGuire, Maverick Moore, Meliah and Aleinah Reyes, Hazel and Hayden Yoho, Bryson, Easton, Canaan and Chase Moore, and one brother, Carlos (predeceased) and Aileen Slack.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Burial will be at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.